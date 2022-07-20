Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City man sentenced to Federal Prison for receiving child pornography

Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison Bars of Jail Cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In March of 2020, law enforcement received a tip alerting them to an email address that had uploaded suspected child pornography.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at 70-year-old Kevin Emmett Toomey’s place of residence and seized several electronic devices. The devices revealed over 4,000 images and nearly 300 videos depicting child porn.

Investigators say Toomey began accessing child pornography shortly after his release from prison for a previous federal charge.

Tommey was sentenced to 180 months in prison and must serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

Leaders with Shelter House say due to extreme heat they've been seeing an increase in demand...
Extreme heat drives demand for Shelter House services
Dozens in the Marion Independent School District are wearing green bandanas for mental health...
Dozens in Marion school district wear green bandanas for mental health awareness & suicide prevention
Green Bandana Marion students
Students wearing green bandanas for mental health/suicide awareness
Iowa City robbery
Iowa City Police have arrested two people in connection to robbery