Iowa 4-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ in Colorado

Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday...
Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday after a “tragic accident” in Littleton, Colorado.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LITTLETON, Colorado (KCCI) - Indianola residents are mourning the loss of four-year-old Maximillion Wood, who died Friday after a “tragic accident” in Littleton, Colorado.

The sheriff’s office said the Wood family was visiting other family at a home in the 6000 block of South Jay Way. They were using a zip line tied to two trees in the backyard when one of the trees gave way and fell on Maximillion. He died later at the hospital.

Maxamillion’s 14-year-old sister was also injured, but she is expected to be okay.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado is still investigating the death, but said it has no reason to believe it was anything more than a “very tragic accident.”

“It was incredibly traumatic for all of the children who witnessed the incident. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided victim advocates to the family, the owners of the home where the incident occurred, and to all other children who were in the yard,” said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family. In the post, the organizer, described the Wood family as a big part of the Indianola community. It also said Maximillion would have started kindergarten this year.

