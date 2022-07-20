Extreme heat drives demand for Shelter House services

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the heat we’ve been seeing in Eastern Iowa this past week, leaders with ‘Shelter House’ in Iowa City said they’ve seen an increase in demand for services.

”Summer is more problematic than folks in the community often realize,” said Christine Hayes, Director of Development for Shelter House.

Eastern Iowa has seen heat surges over the past week, and these hot days can be hard for those without a home.

Hayes said the shelter is a place for the homeless to cool off, grab a meal and pick up any essentials they may need.

”One thing that Shelter House does when it’s really hot outside is that we open up the lobby. And we keep it open 24 hours a day to use as a cooling site. Not just for individuals who are guests at shelter, but for anyone in the community. So, if somebody is currently unsheltered and living in the streets they are also welcome here,” said Hayes.

Hayes added during the summer people can help by donating water and other hydrating drinks.

”We see weather related deaths... they actually happen more often in the summertime than in the wintertime in the Iowa City region. That’s in large part because we do have an additional intervention in the wintertime. We have winter shelter available,” said Hayes. “There isn’t a corollary in the summertime. So, we do everything we can to meet those need in other ways,” she said.

That includes, meeting people where they are to provide help.

”Getting folks out into the community. Our street outreach team to disseminate water and Gatorade. To encourage folks to come to shelter if the need a break from the heat and come inside. Trying to reach in as many ways as possible,” said Hayes.

