Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Extreme heat drives demand for Shelter House services

Leaders with Shelter House say due to extreme heat they've been seeing an increase in demand...
Leaders with Shelter House say due to extreme heat they've been seeing an increase in demand for services(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With the heat we’ve been seeing in Eastern Iowa this past week, leaders with ‘Shelter House’ in Iowa City said they’ve seen an increase in demand for services.

”Summer is more problematic than folks in the community often realize,” said Christine Hayes, Director of Development for Shelter House.

Eastern Iowa has seen heat surges over the past week, and these hot days can be hard for those without a home.

Hayes said the shelter is a place for the homeless to cool off, grab a meal and pick up any essentials they may need.

”One thing that Shelter House does when it’s really hot outside is that we open up the lobby. And we keep it open 24 hours a day to use as a cooling site. Not just for individuals who are guests at shelter, but for anyone in the community. So, if somebody is currently unsheltered and living in the streets they are also welcome here,” said Hayes.

Hayes added during the summer people can help by donating water and other hydrating drinks.

”We see weather related deaths... they actually happen more often in the summertime than in the wintertime in the Iowa City region. That’s in large part because we do have an additional intervention in the wintertime. We have winter shelter available,” said Hayes. “There isn’t a corollary in the summertime. So, we do everything we can to meet those need in other ways,” she said.

That includes, meeting people where they are to provide help.

”Getting folks out into the community. Our street outreach team to disseminate water and Gatorade. To encourage folks to come to shelter if the need a break from the heat and come inside. Trying to reach in as many ways as possible,” said Hayes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

Dozens in the Marion Independent School District are wearing green bandanas for mental health...
Dozens in Marion school district wear green bandanas for mental health awareness & suicide prevention
Iowa City robbery
Iowa City Police have arrested two people in connection to robbery
Monkeypox Johnson County
Johnson County Public Health official discusses Monkeypox
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases