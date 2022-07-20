Show You Care
Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m.

Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The incident remains under investigation.

