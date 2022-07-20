Dozens in Marion school district wear green bandanas for mental health awareness & suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One in thirteen high school students in Iowa have attempted suicide, that’s according to the University of Iowa. Now dozens of students in the Marion school district are wearing green bandanas to let their peers know they can go to them to talk.

“Talking about suicide doesn’t cause suicide, it prevents it,” said Aubrey Backous, a senior at Marion High School.

Several students and staff members are sporting green bandanas.

“One is displayed at the front of my room on my projector and then I also always have one on my backpack,” explained Erik Trilk, an English Teacher at Marion High School.

Students are also tying them onto their backpacks.

“I kind of just really saw the need for help in our community,” said Leah Fruehling, a senior at Marion High School.

It’s called the green bandana project and it originated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in 2016 for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. People wearing green bandanas have gone through specific training to respond. Their bandana lets their peers know they’ve completed the training and can help.

“We kind of go through steps on if someone comes up to you for help what do you do, if it’s later in the night and you’re not at school, how to help someone,” Fruehling said.

Students involved can help connect peers to staff members or other resources to help. Staff have found students often prefer talking to their peers first.

“I’ve had numerous students come to me and say that they had already previously spoken to green bandana members that were their peers before they came to an adult,” Trilk said.

The project has been at Marion High school for four years but it’s grown with the need since the start of the pandemic.

“The percentage of students who have trouble with anxiety and depression is very high,” explained Michelle Wilson, Social Worker for the Marion Independent School District.

Now 86 Marion high school students and 26 Vernon middle school students are involved.

“It’s very cool in between classes to step out in the hall where we greet students before they come in and look down the hall and see 20-30 backpacks with these green bandanas tied on top,” said Trilk.

Those with the project have held several events to help end the stigma that surrounds mental health.

“To see people struggling is really hard and personally I know what it’s like to go through things like that and I want to help, I want to help be the change,” said Fruehling.

