Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dozens in Marion school district wear green bandanas for mental health awareness & suicide prevention

Dozens in the Marion Independent School District are wearing green bandanas for mental health...
Dozens in the Marion Independent School District are wearing green bandanas for mental health awareness & suicide prevention.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One in thirteen high school students in Iowa have attempted suicide, that’s according to the University of Iowa. Now dozens of students in the Marion school district are wearing green bandanas to let their peers know they can go to them to talk.

“Talking about suicide doesn’t cause suicide, it prevents it,” said Aubrey Backous, a senior at Marion High School.

Several students and staff members are sporting green bandanas.

“One is displayed at the front of my room on my projector and then I also always have one on my backpack,” explained Erik Trilk, an English Teacher at Marion High School.

Students are also tying them onto their backpacks.

“I kind of just really saw the need for help in our community,” said Leah Fruehling, a senior at Marion High School.

It’s called the green bandana project and it originated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in 2016 for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. People wearing green bandanas have gone through specific training to respond. Their bandana lets their peers know they’ve completed the training and can help.

“We kind of go through steps on if someone comes up to you for help what do you do, if it’s later in the night and you’re not at school, how to help someone,” Fruehling said.

Students involved can help connect peers to staff members or other resources to help. Staff have found students often prefer talking to their peers first.

“I’ve had numerous students come to me and say that they had already previously spoken to green bandana members that were their peers before they came to an adult,” Trilk said.

The project has been at Marion High school for four years but it’s grown with the need since the start of the pandemic.

“The percentage of students who have trouble with anxiety and depression is very high,” explained Michelle Wilson, Social Worker for the Marion Independent School District.

Now 86 Marion high school students and 26 Vernon middle school students are involved.

“It’s very cool in between classes to step out in the hall where we greet students before they come in and look down the hall and see 20-30 backpacks with these green bandanas tied on top,” said Trilk.

Those with the project have held several events to help end the stigma that surrounds mental health.

“To see people struggling is really hard and personally I know what it’s like to go through things like that and I want to help, I want to help be the change,” said Fruehling.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

Leaders with Shelter House say due to extreme heat they've been seeing an increase in demand...
Extreme heat drives demand for Shelter House services
Iowa City robbery
Iowa City Police have arrested two people in connection to robbery
Monkeypox Johnson County
Johnson County Public Health official discusses Monkeypox
Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases