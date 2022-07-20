Show You Care
Bleichner wins special election to become Independence Mayor

Brad Bleichner
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brad Bleichner will become Independence’s next Mayor, after winning Tuesday’s special election.

Unofficial election results show Bleichner winning an impressive 72.7% of the votes compared to challengers Nathan Hansen (20.44%) and Denny Vaughn (6.57%).

The candidates ran to replace Bob Hill, who died in April 2022 after becoming mayor in January. The special election came after City Manager Al Roder resigned for a new position in Minnesota, according to the Independence City Clerk.

Bleichner told TV-9 he would like to develop a plan for the city’s trails, make the post office more accessible, improve 1st St., and increase options for childcare in town.

