Bleichner wins special election to become Independence Mayor

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Brad Bleichner will become Independence’s next Mayor, after winning Tuesday’s special election.

Unofficial election results show Bleichner winning an impressive 72.7% of the votes compared to challengers Nathan Hansen (20.44%) and Denny Vaughn (6.57%).

The candidates ran to replace Bob Hill, who died in April 2022 after becoming mayor in January. The special election came after City Manager Al Roder resigned for a new position in Minnesota, according to the Independence City Clerk.

Bleichner told TV-9 he would like to develop a plan for the city’s trails, make the post office more accessible, improve 1st St., and increase options for childcare in town.

