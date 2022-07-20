ATVs not allowed on Waterloo city streets

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, new legislation made the operation of registered All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Offf Road Utility Vehicles (ORV) legal in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. However, the legislation leaves the decision on whether they can operate on city streets to each municipality.

Under the new law ATVs and ORVs can operate on most gravel roads in the state. The vehicles can be operated on most paved undivided two-lane county (secondary)roads in the state for limited purposes and for any purpose if allowed by the county. The vehicles can be operated on paved undivided two-lane state (primary) highways for limited purposes such as travel to a county road.

Waterloo city code does not allow for ATVs on city streets and ORVs may only be allowed for very limited purposes.

Anyone with questions may contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

You can find more information about the laws here.

