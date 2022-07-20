Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

ATVs not allowed on Waterloo city streets

Waterloo city code does not allow for ATVs on city streets and ORVs may only be allowed for...
Waterloo city code does not allow for ATVs on city streets and ORVs may only be allowed for very limited purposes.(WWNY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, new legislation made the operation of registered All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Offf Road Utility Vehicles (ORV) legal in all of Iowa’s 99 counties. However, the legislation leaves the decision on whether they can operate on city streets to each municipality.

Under the new law ATVs and ORVs can operate on most gravel roads in the state. The vehicles can be operated on most paved undivided two-lane county (secondary)roads in the state for limited purposes and for any purpose if allowed by the county. The vehicles can be operated on paved undivided two-lane state (primary) highways for limited purposes such as travel to a county road.

Waterloo city code does not allow for ATVs on city streets and ORVs may only be allowed for very limited purposes.

Anyone with questions may contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

You can find more information about the laws here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox on the rise in Florida and Georgia, no cases locally
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Johnson County
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

Latest News

Americans do not want to see Biden or Trump run for president in 2024, with 71 percent against...
Poll: Americans unhappy with both political parties
Iowa entrepreneurs create record number of new businesses
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two arrested in Iowa City robbery, shooting