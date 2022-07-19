Show You Care
Wind picks up today, 9-day forecast stays warm

Plan on another warm one today. The southwest wind may be rather gusty as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a day similar to yesterday, though there will be one key difference and that will be a breezy southwest wind. This is all due to a system passing by well to our north. Highs will generally be in the lower 90s with the heat index in the mid-90s this afternoon. A cold front moves through tonight, but doesn’t look to produce much precipitation at all. Look for highs into the 80s with a breezy northwest wind tomorrow along with a little less humidity. Friday and Saturday, storm chances are still on track as additional heat and humidity will be present. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

