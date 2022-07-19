Wind picks up today, 9-day forecast stays warm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a day similar to yesterday, though there will be one key difference and that will be a breezy southwest wind. This is all due to a system passing by well to our north. Highs will generally be in the lower 90s with the heat index in the mid-90s this afternoon. A cold front moves through tonight, but doesn’t look to produce much precipitation at all. Look for highs into the 80s with a breezy northwest wind tomorrow along with a little less humidity. Friday and Saturday, storm chances are still on track as additional heat and humidity will be present. Have a great day!

