Waterloo man arrested after barricading himself with hostages

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning at approximately 8:30 am, police responded to the 700 block of Kern Street for a welfare check call.

Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Robert Smull holding a female and several children against their will inside.

Hostage Negotiators, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, and Crisis Intervention Unit were activated. After several hours of negotiations, the female and children were able to exit the residence.

Smull surrendered outside and was arrested.

He was charged with Domestic Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Probation Violation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.