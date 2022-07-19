Warm and Dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s July when we normally see some heat and humidity. This is no exception in 2022. This week is providing some typical July weather. A storm system stays to the north tonight dragging a cold front across the state. Northwest wind on Wednesday pushes our temperatures down in the 80s with lower muggy meter. We are back up into the lower 90s on Thursday head of a storm chance starting on Friday. Have a great night!

