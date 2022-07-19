Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics requests 33 percent budget increase for North Liberty facility

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents is being asked to approve a budget increase for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic’s new healthcare facility that’s being built in North Liberty.

UIHC originally received approval for the nearly $400 million facility in September last year, with a groundbreaking ceremony being held in October.

However, a new proposed budget revision on the 469,000 square foot facility would increase the cost to $525,628,000.

That’s a 33 percent increase that the board said is due to inflation and labor and material shortages.

UIHC said the design of the building, the square footage and floor plates are not changing from the plans that were previously approved.

The budget increase proposal cited changing market conditions like the price of glass being up 35-40 percent over the last two weeks. It also cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in the increased costs because Russia and Ukraine are two of the top five largest aluminum producers in the world.

The proposal said the funds would come from hospital revenue bonds, private gifts, and university hospital building usage funds.

The facility will be located where North Liberty and Coralville meet at the corner of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road.

The Iowa Board of Regents will meet in Ames on July 27.

