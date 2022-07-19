Tribute to Fallen Soldiers stops in Cedar Rapids to honor veteran and kids killed in mudslide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The group Tribute to Fallen Soldiers rode through Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon to honor a Navy veteran who died in the Oso mudslide in Washington State. That veteran’s family now lives in Cedar Rapids. His wife opened the ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely in May to honor the 43 victims of the Oso mudslide. Among the victims were her husband and three of her children.

Billy Spillers was serving in the Navy when he died.

“Up until he passed away I think it was about 12 years he served in the Navy,” Jonielle said.

“It’s emotional to watch your sister go through this but I’m glad that she is finally in a spot where she is able to allow things like this,” added Amanda Zahn, Jonielle’s sister.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers is paying tribute to 68 fallen soldiers this summer on their ride from Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery.

“To see that again people we don’t even know want to be supportive not only for us but the other people they’re stopping for along this ride,” said Jonielle.

They stopped to pay respect to the sound of Amazing Grace and presented the family with a plaque.

“Yes Billy loved the Navy, and serving his country. But what Billy loved most was his family,” said Warren Williamson, Executive Director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers.

The group also gave Jonielle a photo of Billy with his kids standing in front of the American flag. She surprised them with a donation to support their ongoing mission.

“I hope it helps so that you guys can make it to other families to honor their loved ones too,” Jonielle told them.

The group has lost more than 2/3 of it’s riders due to gas prices, but they’re continuing to make the cross country trip to let families know their loved ones are never forgotten.

It’s something that means everything to those on the receiving end of a visit.

