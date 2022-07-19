Show You Care
Supply donations needed for community school supply drive

School supplies.
School supplies.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization is asking the community to step up and help, so students have the supplies they need when they go back to school.

The Olivet Neighborhood Mission is asking for supplies for their annual drive. Their goal is to have enough supplies to help 400 families. Last year, they helped more than 370.

Donations are being accepted now through July 31st during their normal business hours, which is Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They’re located at 230 10th Street northwest in Cedar Rapids.

Needed supplies include: backpacks, blue pens, composition books, 24 count crayons, 1″ 3 ring white binder with plastic pocket front, wide ruled loose leaf paper, erasers, highlighters, colored pencils, scissors, glue sticks, glue, headphones, pencil box/case, dry erase markers, vinyl 2 pocket folders, thick and thin markers, tissues, pencils, and wide ruled spiraled notebooks.

