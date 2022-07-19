National shortage of surgery IV causes local medical centers to conserve

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Lorazepam and Diazepam are typically used to treat seizures or for patients before a surgery or big procedure. Due to a national shortage, medical centers nationwide are being forced to conserve.

Dr. John Hamiel, who is the director of Pharmacy at the MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo, compares this shortage to the baby formula shortage. It’s a supply chain issue.

“There’s not a whole lot of money to be made on generic medications, which both lorazepam and diazepam are now because they’ve been around for quite a while,” said Dr. Hamiel.

To conserve and save the stock they do have, he says they try to stock up on other alternative medications that a physician can use pre-procedure.

“There are a couple other benzo diazepens in which both lorazepam and diazepam belong that we can also use in some cases,” said Dr. Hamiel.

For those who often rely on this medication, Dr. Jacquline French with the Epilepsy Foundation, says it’s best to talk with a physician as soon as possible.

“Mostly, we want to make our population aware that there is this shortage and that they need to go talk to their doctor,” she said.

Dr. Hamiel says while there’s no immediate concern from this shortage for patients of all kinds, he does expect the shortage to remain at least through the end of the year.

