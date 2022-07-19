Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man after they said he fired gunshots at a woman and her son following a verbal altercation on Monday evening.

Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.

The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of 11th Street NW.

Officers said they found bullet entry points on the victim’s vehicle. Police said the woman and her son were in the vehicle when they were targeted by Martin.

Neither the woman, nor her son, were hit by the gunfire. Officers found Martin several blocks away with a gun.

Martin faces charges of attempted murder, Assault Domestic Abuse, with Intent to Injure, with a Weapon, Intimidation with a Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Criminal Mischief, Neglect of a Dependent Person and Child Endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.