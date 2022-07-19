Show You Care
‘Iowa Swarm Collective’ officially partners with Iowa student-athletes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit corporation has officially partnered with Iowa student-athletes to create revenue streams for player’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights.

Former Iowa golfer Brad Heinrichs will head up the Iowa swarm collective to serve football, and men’s and women’s basketball players.

“I want to empower these coaches to help stay competitive and win championships. You’re going to need a great athletics department, good coaches, and great players and you’re also going to need a strong NIL program. I think that’s the new world,” said Brad Heinrichs, President, and CEO of Swarm Collective.

Coach Bluder, McCaffery, and Ferentz were also at the presser today in Iowa City along with a lot of student-athletes to show their support for the new Collective which helps them profit off their name image and likeness and also raise money for charities.

“I think Brad made a point whether you like the NIL or not just like whatever your opinion on USC and UCLA are join the Big Ten reality is he’ll be in our conference in two years. NIL is not going away, you can put your head in the sand or you can try to address it,” said Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

“It means a lot it means the University of Iowa is taking a step in the right direction. We are all grateful we have this opportunity to get back while also being compensated for it. That is something we haven’t had in the past. I think it is the new wave of college sports. I’m excited for it,” said Iowa Basketball Forward Kris Murray

Anyone interested in learning more about the Iowa Swarm Collective can visit their website here.

