Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing,...
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison.

Online prisoner records show 59-year-old Eddie Tipton was released from prison Friday. Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence.

Tipton is suing Iowa, claiming he was placed under duress to plead guilty.

He says Iowa officials had no authority to charge him for restitution in other states.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
Per safety protocols, the CRPD bomb squad was sent to evaluate the suspicious item out of an...
Precautionary measures taken after suspicious package found near Mercy Medical Center
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River

Latest News

Police said they arrested Isaiah Martin III, 30, for attempted murder, among other charges.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at woman and her child in Cedar Rapids
Marcus Theatres
Police called to Marcus Theatres in Cedar Rapids more than 100 times in past year
William Kelley, 45, is accused of committing sexual abuse upon a girl under the age of 12 at a...
Marion man accused of sexual abuse of a child
Advocates: Bipartisan Safer Communities Act a first step in addressing ‘boyfriend loophole’