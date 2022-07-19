Independence downs West Delaware in a 3A quarterfinal thriller 8-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Highway 20 rivals Independence and West Delaware put on a show, but the Mustangs never relinquished the lead, winning 8-7.

Mustang senior Marcus Beatty drove in the first run of the game, and the go-ahead run. Trey Weber scored both those runs.

Independence move to 29-11 and will face No. 1 seed Assumption on Thursday.

West Delaware ends their season at 32-11 after their first state tournament appearance since 2008.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.