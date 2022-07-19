Dubuque residents cautioned to avoid one area due to wastewater overflow on the street

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials are cautioning residents to keep children and pets away from the area of Valentine Drive and Fremont Avenue after untreated wastewater overflowed onto the street Sunday evening.

City officials said roots blocked the sanitary sewer line, causing the overflow.

The city’s public works department sent crews to remove the blockage, and the pipes were open by 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said people should keep their children and pets away from the area for 48 hours.

