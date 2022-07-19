Donations help expand ‘Little Free Food Pantry’ program in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique donation and a coordinated network for food providers, are helping fight food insecurity across Dubuque.

10 retired newspaper boxes across the city have been converted into kitchen pantries so that passersby can open the door and donate or grab any number of kitchen pantry staples or hygiene products for free.

“We were looking for something smaller we could place around the community that didn’t require any building,” Andy Spaniol, the program’s steward from Lord of Life Church said. “The Little Free Food Pantry program gained momentum in Dubuque about two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic when many people found their ability to tend to basic needs strained.”

Dubuque County residents like the Cornwalls, who have lived in the community since 2015, have volunteered to host, stock, and maintain the boxes on their properties as a way to bring needed resources to local communities.

“I had seen Little Free Food Pantries all over town, and I really liked the idea of them,” Matt Cornwall says. “When I saw the opportunity to host one come up on Facebook, I thought it would make a nice addition to the neighborhood.”

Canned fruits and vegetables go over well, while personal care products are the most in-demand.

So far, 6 out of the 10 boxes have been claimed. For more information on how to help, visit dbqfoundation.org.

