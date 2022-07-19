Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Donations help expand ‘Little Free Food Pantry’ program in Dubuque

Chase and Matt Cornwall
Chase and Matt Cornwall(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique donation and a coordinated network for food providers, are helping fight food insecurity across Dubuque.

10 retired newspaper boxes across the city have been converted into kitchen pantries so that passersby can open the door and donate or grab any number of kitchen pantry staples or hygiene products for free.

“We were looking for something smaller we could place around the community that didn’t require any building,” Andy Spaniol, the program’s steward from Lord of Life Church said. “The Little Free Food Pantry program gained momentum in Dubuque about two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic when many people found their ability to tend to basic needs strained.”

Dubuque County residents like the Cornwalls, who have lived in the community since 2015, have volunteered to host, stock, and maintain the boxes on their properties as a way to bring needed resources to local communities.

“I had seen Little Free Food Pantries all over town, and I really liked the idea of them,” Matt Cornwall says. “When I saw the opportunity to host one come up on Facebook, I thought it would make a nice addition to the neighborhood.”

Canned fruits and vegetables go over well, while personal care products are the most in-demand.

So far, 6 out of the 10 boxes have been claimed. For more information on how to help, visit dbqfoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
Per safety protocols, the CRPD bomb squad was sent to evaluate the suspicious item out of an...
Precautionary measures taken after suspicious package found near Mercy Medical Center
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Iowa Board of Regents is being asked to approve a budget increase for the University of...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics requests 33 percent budget increase for North Liberty facility
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying these three people who were present during...
Cedar Rapids police trying to identify more people present during Taboo Nighclub shooting
Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa.
Supply chain issues, safety reviews keep some Adventureland rides closed