CRPD hosts youth golf program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police officers hit the golf course Tuesday as part of an outreach effort with children - the second year for the department’s youth golf program.

The six week program has six kids from the community come out each week at Twin Pines.

The first two weeks golf pros led lessons, and the remaining weeks the kids got to play rounds with the officers.

Not only do they get to learn about the sport of golf itself, but also learn about the different aspects of the police department and what officers do day to day. They also get to work with police in a positive environment.

”It’s a fun filled environment. You get to golf with the Cedar Rapids police department. You get to have a good time, learn about things, and talk crap sometimes with the officers!” said Hunter Parrish.

Along with golf skills and connections with the officers, the kids in the program also received a set of golf clubs and other golf essentials to help continue to their game.

