Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

CRPD hosts youth golf program

By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police officers hit the golf course Tuesday as part of an outreach effort with children - the second year for the department’s youth golf program.

The six week program has six kids from the community come out each week at Twin Pines.

The first two weeks golf pros led lessons, and the remaining weeks the kids got to play rounds with the officers.

Not only do they get to learn about the sport of golf itself, but also learn about the different aspects of the police department and what officers do day to day. They also get to work with police in a positive environment.

”It’s a fun filled environment. You get to golf with the Cedar Rapids police department. You get to have a good time, learn about things, and talk crap sometimes with the officers!” said Hunter Parrish.

Along with golf skills and connections with the officers, the kids in the program also received a set of golf clubs and other golf essentials to help continue to their game.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
Per safety protocols, the CRPD bomb squad was sent to evaluate the suspicious item out of an...
Precautionary measures taken after suspicious package found near Mercy Medical Center
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River

Latest News

Fairbank begins to mourn mayor, second city official to die within five months
Fairbank begins to mourn mayor, second city official to die within five months
Coach Bluder, McCaffery, and Ferentz were also at the presser today in Iowa City along with a...
‘Iowa Swarm Collective’ officially partners with Iowa student-athletes
Our Town Kalona
Our Town: Farming for the Future
Golf program connects CRPD officers to area youth
CRPD hosts youth golf program