City expresses frustrations with state legislature over fireworks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A number of fires in Cedar Rapids this 4th of July, according to the city of Cedar Rapids, were likely started by fireworks.

Officials estimate the number is around 10. Both council members Dale Todd and Ashley Vanory, who represent the third and fifth districts respectively, expressed frustration with the new laws from the state legislature.

Senate File 2285, which was signed into law April 2022, banned the cities from requiring people to sell fireworks only in areas zoned for commercial or industrial usage. The city of Cedar Rapids had restricted firework sales to industrial zones.

There was a 22 percent decrease in calls for service related to fireworks from 2022 to 2021, according to data provided by the city of Cedar Rapids. The decrease is more significant, at 44 percent, if comparing the numbers from 2022 to 2020.

Veterans and animals have issues with the loud noises from fireworks, according to previous TV9 reporting. Data from the American Pyrotechnics Association shows Americans used 428.8 Million pounds of fireworks in 2021, a 57 percent increase since the pandemic began.

