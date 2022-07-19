Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police trying to identify more people present during Taboo Nighclub shooting

Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying these three people who were present during...
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying these three people who were present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting that occurred on April 10.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying several people who were present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting that occurred on April 10.

Police posted images of the three people on the department’s Facebook page. Anyone who can identify any of the people seen in the images is asked to contact police at (319) 286-5457.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.

Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting. Timothy Rush faces second degree murder, willful injury, and other charges in the deadly shooting. Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.

