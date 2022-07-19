Advocates: Bipartisan Safer Communities Act a first step in addressing ‘boyfriend loophole’

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - It has been three weeks since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Some advocates are calling the law a major win for victims of abuse.

One thing that’s changed, is something commonly known as “the boyfriend loophole.”

The loophole allowed for convicted domestic abusers to still have guns, as long as they weren’t married to their victim, living together, or sharing a child.

But the bipartisan “Safer Communities Act” is now giving protection to people in those other types of close relationships, and is drawing praise from domestic violence advocates.

“Unfortunately, it took significant and additional tragedies to get this action,” said Sandi Tibbets Murphy, director of the Iowa Attorney General Office’s Crime Victim Assistance Division. “But it’s a step that we haven’t seen in many, many, many years.”

The law only applies to convictions, as dating couples who have an order of protection would not be subject to a gun restriction.

It is also not retroactive, meaning it only applies to convictions which happened after it was signed.

