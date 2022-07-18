Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Vietnam War veteran from Central City receives medals

The Central City American Legion held a ceremony to honor local Vietnam War veteran Tom Klug and presented him with 3 medals for his service.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At the American Legion in Central City a ceremony to honor local Vietnam War veteran Tom Klug was held as he received three medals for his service.

He was 19 years old when he arrived in Vietnam after being drafted and served with the First Cavalry Division. He fought for multiple years in the war including being on the front lines during the Tet Offensive.

Members of his family as well Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose team helped him receive the medals, spoke at the event as well as Klug himself. Klug received the Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Medal, and Sharpshooter badge.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died

Latest News

West Union water tower.
City of West Union preparing ahead of turn as RAGBRAI stop
Jeff Mahl.
Mahl shares story great grandfather’s victory in 1908 New York to Paris Great Race
Iowa authors section in a local library.
Iowa authors donate more than 200 books to school library
Palo death investigation.
Investigation into woman's death in Palo