Vietnam War veteran from Central City receives medals

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At the American Legion in Central City a ceremony to honor local Vietnam War veteran Tom Klug was held as he received three medals for his service.

He was 19 years old when he arrived in Vietnam after being drafted and served with the First Cavalry Division. He fought for multiple years in the war including being on the front lines during the Tet Offensive.

Members of his family as well Rep. Ashley Hinson, whose team helped him receive the medals, spoke at the event as well as Klug himself. Klug received the Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Medal, and Sharpshooter badge.

