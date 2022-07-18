Typical July Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As July goes the weather this week looks pretty normal. This is the time of the year when our normal high is at some of the highest levels we see. This week our air temperature will be close with the upper 80s and lower 90s common, evening into next week. Slightly more comfortable air is ahead for Wednesday as a cold front slides to the south. Have a great night! Overall a generally dry forecast is ahead with the exception of some storm chances on Friday and Saturday. Have a great night!

