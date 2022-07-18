Show You Care
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENDALLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two adults and two children were rescued after being stranded on a small island on the Upper Iowa River on Saturday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the people were kayaking at about noon when they became stranded on the small island, located north of Kendallville - which is northwest of Decorah.

The sheriff’s office made the rescue along with the Decorah Fire Department, Harmony Fire Department and the Iowa DNR.

The kayakers were visiting from the Homestead and North Liberty area.

