State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death

The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.(Marc Bauer/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are working to determine the cause and manner of death of a woman in Palo.

On Friday, July 15, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on a home in Palo, located at 3397 64th Street. Deputies located Jodie Bevans, 58, deceased inside of the home. Officials considered the scene and death suspicious and incorporated state officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Department of Public Safety into the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on Bevans’ body on Sunday, July 17. Results of that autopsy are still pending.

The Benton County Medical Examiner’s Office and Benton County Attorney’s Office have also assisted the investigation.

