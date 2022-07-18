Show You Care
The Sky is the limit: City High baseball goes to state with their late coach in their hearts

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the City High baseball team picked new jerseys this season, there was no question where number 6 - which belonged to late City High grad and assistant coach Skyler Moss - would go.

Senior Carter Seaton now has a number 6 on his jersey, necklace and tattooed on his arm.

“I wear number 6 for (Skyler), I got a tattoo for him too. He meant a lot for me,” Seaton said. “He was not as much a coach, just a friend.”

Moss went through cancer twice. His alma mater was with him all the way, and he was there, for the Little Hawks.

“He still came out here some days, he never complained, he never made anything about him,” Seaton said. “The way he went about it was he was gonna beat it and he was gonna do everything he could every single day to do it.”

“Some night we go to his kid Brady’s game, and he parents are out here every night watching us. It’s amazing to know that they’re still in our corner.”

The Little Hawks take on Indianola at state, and expectations are Sky High.

