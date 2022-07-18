Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Reynolds leads challenger DeJear in governor race in latest poll

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is leading Democratic challenger for governor Deidre DeJear by 17 points according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

The poll found 48 percent of likely voters support Reynolds, while 31 percent support DeJear and five percent support Libertarian Rick Stewart. Five percent indicated they’d vote for someone else, two percent said they would not vote, and nine percent were not sure.

The new poll comes less than four months from the November midterm elections.

It also comes with a boost in Gov. Reynolds’ job performance approval from Iowans since a previous poll in March.

The latest poll had 52 percent of Iowans approving of her job performance, compared to 44 percent who disapprove. That’s up three points since March, when 49 percent approved of her job performance.

However, despite her approval being up, more Iowans said they think the state is heading in the wrong direction.

The poll found 46 percent of Iowans think the state is heading the wrong direction, compared to 42 percent who believe it’s heading in the right direction.

The poll, for Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, was conducted via telephone interviews with 811 Iowans ages 18 and older from July 10 through July 13. See the full results here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
Iowa aikido master fights burglar who broke into his home
Iowa aikido master fought burglar who broke into his home
Cedar Rapids Police conduct an investigation near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th...
Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

Latest News

Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Grassley holds single-digit lead over challenger Franken, Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated...
Filing period for Iowa non-party political organizations begins Aug. 8 for General Election