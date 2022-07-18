Show You Care
Precautionary measures taken after suspicious package found near Mercy Medical Center

Per safety protocols, the CRPD bomb squad was sent to evaluate the suspicious item out of an abundance of caution.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday afternoon, Cedar Rapids police were called after a staff member at Mercy Medical Center reported seeing a suspicious item left by the curb along 10th Street near the Hall Perrine Cancer Center (HPCC).

Per safety protocols, the CRPD bomb squad was sent to evaluate the suspicious item out of an abundance of caution. Officials determined that the item was not a threat and it was safely removed.

In a statement by Mercy Medical Center, they said that “...additional precautionary measures were taken during the investigation including rerouting traffic and patients in the vicinity. Mercy takes any possible threat to the safety of our employees and patients very seriously and carried out its protocols to address the situation.”

