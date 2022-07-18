Nonprofit holds drive to help foster children with school supplies as prices soar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s expected to cost a lot more this year to send students back to school. A study by Deloitte says the average spend for school supplies per child will be $661 due to inflation. One area nonprofit is easing the burden for foster kids across the state. Families Helping Families is gearing up for their annual ‘Back to School Rally.’

”I think everything is more expensive so we’re definitely planning and budgeting that it’s probably going to cost us a little bit more money this year,” said Melissa Carlson, Executive Director of Families Helping Families of Iowa.

On August 13th, foster kids and children adopted from foster homes will be able to pick out their own school supplies free of charge at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids.

“They can go through and they can fill up their backpacks just like if they were going to shop you know at a local retail store,” Carlson said.

The organization will be stuffing backpacks full of supplies to go to foster children in the Ankeny and Waterloo areas as well. In total they plan to provide supplies to 750 kids across the state.

“We’ll make sure that everybody who needs a backpack will get a backpack,” said Carlson.

This year’s effort comes as preparing to go back to school is adding up. The Deloitte study says the average price for school supplies per child is up 8% from last year, and up 27% from 2020. That study includes clothing and accessories as well.

Families Helping Families looks forward to helping a portion of children in the state who need it most. They’ll be collecting supplies until August 5th.

If you wish to donate you can drop supplies off or ship them to Families Helping Families at 6000 7th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. You can view a full list of needs and links to shop here.

