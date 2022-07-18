Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW. Officials did not say what caused the collision or who was at fault.

The operator of the motorcycle was hurt in the crash. Officers described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash kept the intersection closed for multiple hours until it re-opened around 8:00 p.m.

