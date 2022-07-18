Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

Cedar Rapids Police conduct an investigation near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th...
Cedar Rapids Police conduct an investigation near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, July 17, 2022.(Cole Krutzfield/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:50 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th Avenue SW. Officials did not say what caused the collision or who was at fault.

The operator of the motorcycle was hurt in the crash. Officers described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash kept the intersection closed for multiple hours until it re-opened around 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Cedar Rapids movie theater begins ‘youth escort policy’
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Emergency crews are searching Palisades-Kepler State Park for a person who went missing after...
Officials identify missing person as crews resume search at Palisades-Kepler State Park

Latest News

Sendoff ceremony for Iowa National Guard members.
209th Medical Company of the Iowa Army National Guard deploys for Poland
Exam room at an abortion clinic.
Local attorney discusses whether states can regulate traveling for abortions
The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
West Union water tower.
West Union makes preparations for RAGBRAI to roll into town