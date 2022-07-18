Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.(U.S. Marshals)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Penn. (Gray News) - A man who appeared on several episodes of the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiance” is now among the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted people in the country.

The federal agency has added Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, to its 15 Most Wanted fugitive list. Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook at his business in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in May 2021.

Baltimore is facing charges of murder, assault and violating parole.

The U.S. Marshals said Baltimore is also a barber, and he had worked for Cook until 2019.

There is combined reward money totaling $37,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest with the Marshals offering up to $25,000.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

People with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts can submit an online tip on the U.S. Marshals website.

Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"
Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"(WGCL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
Cedar Rapids Police conduct an investigation near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th...
Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider
Iowa aikido master fights burglar who broke into his home
Iowa aikido master fought burglar who broke into his home

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon on Monday announced two new contracts that will put the detection and...
US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
The accident remains under investigation.
Fatal crash in Bremer County injures three, kills one
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman