Mahl shares story great grandfather’s victory in 1908 New York to Paris Great Race

The Antique Car Museum of Iowa hosted Jeff Mahl at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, where he discussed his family's racing history.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Antique Car Museum of Iowa hosted Jeff Mahl at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville, where he discussed his family’s racing history.

Mahl’s great grandfather George Schuster, Sr., won the New York to Paris Great Race back in 1908 as part of a U.S. team that competed against racers from France, Italy, and Germany. Mahl spoke from the perspective of his grandfather and detailed his trip across three continents North America, Asia Europe.

Organizers hope this event will get more people interested in cars and the community. The museum hopes to hold more events like this in the future. Around 250 people attended the event.

