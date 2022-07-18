Local attorney discusses whether states can regulate traveling for abortions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local attorney weighed in about some states discussing travel bans for abortions as the U.S. House of Representatives passed two abortion protections bills Friday.

One of the bills would make abortions legal nationwide, and the other would make it legal to travel outside of the state to receive the treatment.

“For 50 years, women have had the right to an abortion guaranteed,” Martin Diaz, a local civil rights attorney, said. “Now, that’s not the case.”

Diaz said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave it in the hands of the individual states has created several gray areas. That has led to discussions about abortion restrictions in states where abortions are now illegal, like Missouri, where abortions can only be performed under a medical emergency. Missouri lawmakers discussed restrictions on women crossing state lines to get an abortion last legislative session, but no bill was signed into law.

“The constitution provides that each citizen has the right to privileges and immunities of every other state,” Diaz said. “If you move from state to state or if you travel from another state, you are entitled to be treated the same way the citizens of that state would be treated.”

Diaz believed stopping someone from traveling is unconstitutional but said the Supreme Court’s decision leaves many more topics up for interpretation.

“Under the privileges and immunity clause, what does that mean?” Diaz said. “It’s not very specific, but the right to travel has always been viewed as one of our rights. If we start tinkering with language, all of a sudden, what is the rate for one citizen to travel from one state to another state?”

