Lightning battle through emotional season, clinch first-ever state tournament birth

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Liberty avenged their 2020 substate final loss to Pleasant Valley by beating the defending Class 4A state champions 5-4 in this year’s substate final. .

“They’ve kind of had our number, so to get over the hump not only for our program, but for our community, is a really big step,” said Iowa City Liberty baseball head coach Tom Cronk.

“Getting to do it on their field, the same way they did it on our field is just something special,” said senior pitcher and shortstop Hayden Vickroy.

This will mark Liberty’s first state tournament appearance in just their five-year history as a program.

“It’s wild,” said senior catcher Jack Funke. “It definitely shocks a lot of people being so young of a program, but you get that kind of underdog mentality going into it. Thinking that a lot of people are doubting us and we’re trying to prove a point.”

“[I’m] excited, nervous, [we’re] trying to do something special. Getting there is one thing, but we want to stay there as long as we can,” added Vickroy.

Sitting 21-19 overall, it’s been a season of ups and downs both on and off the field. The Lightning have played with heavy hearts after losing their teammate, Owen Skelley, who took his own life in March at just 15 years old.

“We got a bench out there in right field for him. Just to help remind us that he is always with us and he’s always with all our guys,” explained Cronk.

Even though he hasn’t physically taken the field, the team believes that Skelley has still been a big part of their historic ride all season long.

“It’s hard not to think that he’s not with us guiding us through,” added Cronk.

“It still doesn’t feel real that he’s gone, but it’s very humbling knowing that you get to play for something more than just baseball,” said Vickroy.

“I think he’s also part of the reason we got here. He just gives us that extra drive. He’s with us at all times. It’s just playing with a whole different meaning,” said Funke.

The key for the team heading into state will be getting settled, but they believe they’re peaking at the right time.

“Really our first game of substate. We’re playing really clean, we’re hitting the ball, pitching well, throwing strikes and it all just came together,” said Funke.

“We talked about way back in February, we want to be playing our best ball on July 8. We’ve been kind of able to get it figured out,” said Cronk.

Liberty will face Johnston in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament on Tuesday in Iowa City. First pitch is set for 11:30 AM.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.