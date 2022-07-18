Kirkwood partners with Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra to offer opportunities for students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community Orchestra is coming to Kirkwood Community College this fall, and students can get involved.

The college and the orchestra announced a new, mutually beneficial partnership on Monday.

Kirkwood said students will receive college credit for being in the orchestra, with recruitment opportunities for those who play string instruments.

The partnership will also provide a larger rehearsal space and performance hall for the orchestra’s growing ensemble.

The agreement is part of Kirkwood’s efforts to promote music classes and careers.

“Offering the chance to learn and work with a symphony orchestra is a huge step forward for Visual and Performing Arts at Kirkwood,” said Cunningham. “But while the experience will open even more doors for our students, it’s just one example of the increased opportunities now offered at the institution. Beginning this fall, Kirkwood will also be offering a brand new Associate of Applied Arts in Music degree that will allow students to pursue their passion while preparing them for employment in the music industry. Furthermore, we’ve also increased scholarship awards to cover full tuition to those studying in the program and set up an internship requirement so they get even more hands-on experience.”

Kirkwood said it also has transfer agreements with Coe College and the University of Iowa, so students can continue to study music at a four-year school.

