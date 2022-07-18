Judge grants Jeremy Goodale change of venue

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has granted Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher, his request to change the location of his upcoming murder trial.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. The judge will determine the new location of his trial at a later date.

The other teen charged, Willard Miller, has already filed similar motions successfully. His trial will be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

