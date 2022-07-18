Iowa authors donate more than 200 books to school library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A librarian at the Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District said she wanted to create a section for Iowa authors at the high school library. The only problem was she needed books.

More than 100 authors from across Iowa sent more than 200 books to the school, according to records provided by the district. The books began to come after a public school librarian reached out to writers across the state.

Danielle Schell, who is a Library Assistant at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, said she had the idea while she was recovering from surgery. She said she was surprised about how many books different people sent to the school district.

“I needed a cart,” Schell said, about when the books began to come in the mail. “There were over 40 packages waiting for me.”

Schell said some authors drive to the district to donate the books and each author receives a hand-written thank you card.

Joe Michaud, who is a poet based in Iowa City, said he was surprised when he received the request. The 81-year-old veteran of the Cold War era said the request brought him some company.

”A lot of creative areas are very lonesome places because it’s just you, maybe you got a friend or two who is also a poet. Maybe you don’t have that,” Michaud said. “So having an audience is nice.”

Jerry Johnson, who is also an author based in Iowa and sent the library some books, said he hopes the section inspires other students to become authors themselves.

