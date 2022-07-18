Show You Care
Former RoughRider Will Francis beats cancer

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman and 2019 Anaheim Ducks draft pick, Will Francis, has beaten leukemia.

After battling the disease for two and a half years, earlier this month Francis rang the bell at a hospital in Minnesota to signal his victory.

He played for the RoughRiders from 2018 to 2020, but it was in February of 2020 when he started to feel sick. At first, he thought it it might have been COVID-19, instead it was cancer.

He sat out the 2020-2021 hockey season, but will start his sophomore year playing collegiate hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth. Most importantly, he’ll start the season cancer free.

“Obviously, its a huge relief and also there’s a lot of excitement for what’s to come next. Having that weight off my back of going in for treatments. I’m kind of just looking forward to everything that the future holds with hockey and without hockey- just in life in general,” he said.

