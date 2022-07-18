Show You Care
Firefighters respond to two-story apartment fire in Cedar Rapids

Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at 2941 6th Street southwest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a report of smoke at an apartment on the city’s southwest side early Monday morning.

Officials said the fire was at a two-story apartment in the 2000 block of 6th Street SW at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said heavy smoke was coming from a second floor apartment. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen area.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Firefighters said the residents of the apartment were not home at the time of the fire, but they have been displaced due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

