Fatal crash in Bremer County injures three, kills one

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 Northbound near mile marker 195.

Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.

Two 14-year-olds and a 44-year-old were injured in the accident. A 71-year-old male was killed.

The accident remains under investigation.

