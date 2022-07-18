Show You Care
Dr. Fauci to retire by end of Biden’s term

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, says he doesn’t have an exact date in mind, and hasn’t started the retirement process, but that he’s long said he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

Fauci is currently the chief medical adviser to President Biden.

He has served as the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, Fauci has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since Reagan.

