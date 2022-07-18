Show You Care
Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43.

Officers responded around 10:54 p.m. to 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street for a report of a shooting and found Sampson lying in the road, according to a media release.

He was taken to Mercy One, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the community. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

