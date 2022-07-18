Classic July week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty classic summer week in Iowa. Highs today will be up around 90 degrees with ample sunshine. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with highs a little warmer thanks to a breezy southwest wind. Tomorrow night, a cold front moves across eastern Iowa with little or no rainfall. This will lead to a cooler and breezy Wednesday into the mid-80s. Humidity will then increase more toward the end of the week, leading to an opportunity for some storms on Friday and Saturday. Have a great week!

