Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Classic July week ahead

Plan on a pretty classic July week ahead!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a pretty classic summer week in Iowa. Highs today will be up around 90 degrees with ample sunshine. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with highs a little warmer thanks to a breezy southwest wind. Tomorrow night, a cold front moves across eastern Iowa with little or no rainfall. This will lead to a cooler and breezy Wednesday into the mid-80s. Humidity will then increase more toward the end of the week, leading to an opportunity for some storms on Friday and Saturday. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home at the center of a suspicious death investigation in Palo on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
State, local officials investigating suspicious Palo death
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Face masks.
Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings
Iowa aikido master fights burglar who broke into his home
Iowa aikido master fought burglar who broke into his home
Cedar Rapids Police conduct an investigation near the corner of Edgewood Road SW and 16th...
Motorcycle, vehicle collide along Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, injuring rider

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, July 18th, 2022
Heat index readings will be somewhat high at times this week.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, July 17
Lots of sunshine on Monday.
Settle in for hot and mostly dry weather
Lots of sunshine on Monday.
First Alert Forecast