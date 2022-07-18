City of West Union preparing ahead of turn as RAGBRAI stop

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - People in West Union are getting ready for RAGBRAI riders to visit soon.

Riders will make an overnight stop in the Fayette County community on July 29. It will be the first time in 17 years that the ride has spent the night.

Justin Steinlage, the owner of Unionland on Walnut Street, wasn’t around the last time RAGBRAI was in West Union.

“As a business owner, it will be neat,” Steinlage said. “And it will be a great experience to see how it’s going to enhance our community in the future, and we can grow on it.”

Leaders with the city of West Union are working to make sure business owners like Steinlage are ready

“We talked about expected numbers coming through to West Union,” Matthew Marsala, executive director with West Union Economic Development, and West Union Main Street Chamber, said. “What time they are going to arrive you know when you can see your largest influx. We have a meeting next week with all of our vendors to kind of prepare them as well, and to make sure everybody is set up for success.”

Marsala said they worked with RAGBRAI on the best route to ride into town because of rural construction. They are building a stage for live music, and games for people to play in the heart of downtown.

“Our biggest goal here is to get some repeat visitors,” Marsala said. “The community has really made this my favorite place I’ve ever lived.”

Steinlage is happy to be part of the festivities.

“I guess I don’t look at it as trying to have a boost that day,” Steinlage said. “Our goal is just to have a fun experience. Make it fun for all of our visitors, so we want them to come back so that’s our whole goal. If we sell a lot, we sell a lot, and if we sell out, we’re gonna shake hands and close the door and say we had a good day.”

