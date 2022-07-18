Show You Care
209th Medical Company of the Iowa Army National Guard deploys for Poland

Sendoff ceremony for Iowa National Guard members.
Sendoff ceremony for Iowa National Guard members.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saying goodbye is never easy, but for those in the Iowa National Guard, they’re eager to see what comes next.

Spc. Brady Elbe has been serving in the National Guard for two years. He’s looking forward to working in Poland at military field hospitals.

”I was a little shocked, but at the end of the day I was excited because I’m young I don’t really have a lot of responsibilities, so this is the perfect time for me to go,” Elbe said

Joanie Hoefer said see you later to her son, who was joining Elbe and nearly 80 others in this deployment, as he leaves for his year-long stationing overseas.

”He told me it was Poland, I was like that’s great. I didn’t worry,” Hoefer said. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for him.”

This is a scheduled deployment as part of military missions by NATO and the U.S. military. Leaders said that it had nothing to do with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but Hoefer says it still worries her.

”For me, the situation changed I think. I cried every day” Hoefer said.

Hoefer’s joined a group of family members for deployed soldiers to better handle her son’s deployment.

As for Elbe, and many of these national guard members, it’s a job they’re eager to approach head-on.

”I’m just excited to go with a great group of soldiers. The leadership is beyond outstanding, I feel like the unit cohesion is great, it’s evident that the leaders care about the soldiers,” Elbe said. “And that’s awesome to see.”

A bittersweet goodbye for those serving our country, and those who raised them.

