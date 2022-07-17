With the Independence community behind them, the Mustangs head to state for the first time since 2010

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A huge win in the substate final wasn’t just for the Mustangs on the field.

“It was a win for the community.”

It’s been 12 years since Independence has seen a baseball state participant. Head coach Matt Miller says the town is all in.

““We had a lot of rain we were in danger of losing both round of the postseason,” Miller remembers. “We had community members out here working and trying to get water out of the area it was so important to be able to play here and get a big victory (at Xavier).”

The team has come through all year for the Independence faithful. The secret to success? Well, it’s no secret.

““Just taking pride in our work and just knowing that the work we put in is gonna pay off,” said senior Keegan Schmitt.

Their round 1 opponent at state is a highway-20 rival they know all too well.

“We can’t lose. We can’t lose to West Delaware,” said freshman Sam Hamilton. “That’s the only thing I just don’t wanna lose to them again.”

The Mustangs and Hawks always put on a show when the chips are on the table. But this year, battles on the football field and state wrestling mat went the way of West Delaware.

“(The football loss) stung a little bit,” said Schmitt, who plays on the football team. “But this is an opportunity for us to take it back to them.”

