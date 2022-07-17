Show You Care
U.S. houses of worship increase security after shootings
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houses of worship are meant to be places of shelter, reflection and peace, where strangers are welcome. But after recent high-profile shootings nationwide, worshippers and leaders across faiths are facing uneasy decisions on the best ways to guard their sanctuaries. Some have hired armed security guards, installed cameras and developed an active shooter plan.

Last month, two people were killed at a church shooting in Alabama. It was the latest in a series of recent shootings that include a racist attack that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, and the shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

